Drivers will likely see another round of discounts this week

From AAA

Florida gas prices declined for the 15th consecutive day, Sunday. During the time the state average declined a total of 7 cents.

Earlier this month, gas prices averaged around $2.20 per gallon. Now, Florida drivers are paying an average price of $2.13. The state average is nearly 4 cents less than a week ago, and 36 cents less than this time last year.

“Pump prices should tick even lower this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Many Florida drivers began to see lower prices over the weekend. Considering the current level of wholesale prices, it’s likely the state average will sink to around $2.05 per gallon in the near future.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.25), Ocala ($2.17), Homosassa Springs ($2.16),

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.01), Jacksonville ($2.08), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.08)

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.169 $2.172 $2.187 $2.182 $2.656 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.125 $2.129 $2.163 $2.141 $2.492 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.004 $2.005 $1.996 $2.002 $2.444 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

