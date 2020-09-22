Florida drivers saw another round of discounts at the pump last week. The state average declined 4 cents per gallon, for a total discount of 7 cents in the past two weeks.

The average price for gas prices in Florida is $2.13 per gallon, though prices are well below that in many cities. Sunday’s state average is 37 cents less than this time last year. It’s well below this year’s high of $2.56 per gallon (set in January), yet 37 cents more than this year’s lowest daily price of $1.76 per gallon (May).

“Gas prices have trickled lower since Labor Day weekend, which is traditionally the end of the summer driving season,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Florida drivers may see the state average slip below $2.10 this week. However, there are opposing forces affecting the market. While expectations of lower seasonal demand has helped pressure prices lower, gasoline supplies have also recently dipped, which led to strong gains in wholesale gas prices last week.”

US gasoline supplies are 5 percent lower than a month ago. The lower supply levels come as Gulf Coast refineries temporarily shutdown, because of either storm activity or planned seasonal maintenance. Meanwhile, implied gasoline demand has declined 7.5 percent in the past three weeks.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.25), Port St. Lucie ($2.18), Fort Lauderdale ($2.16)

metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.25), Port St. Lucie ($2.18), Fort Lauderdale ($2.16) Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.04), Orlando ($2.09), Jacksonville ($2.10), Fort Myers-Cape Coral ($2.10)

