From AAA

Florida drivers saw another week of declining prices at the pump. The state average dropped 2 cents last week. Now drivers are paying an average price of $2.06 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Florida drivers are paying 55 cents per gallon less than this time last year. Florida’s state average declined for the 18th consecutive day on Sunday; declining a total of 5 cents during that period. Drivers in some Florida cities have seen pump prices slide below $2 a gallon.

To date, the average price for the month of July is $2.09 per gallon. Although that’s 12 cents per gallon more than the monthly average in June, it’s the lowest monthly average for July in 16 years.

“Pump prices are holding relatively steady after a somewhat uneventful week in the oil and gasoline market,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices throughout the rest of the summer will continue to be influenced by COVID-19’s impact on demand, and the hurricane season’s potential to impact supply. Over the weekend, Hurricane Hanna made landfall in Texas, but stayed south of the region’s critical oil and gasoline infrastructure. A direct hit to the state’s southeastern coast could adversely effect the supply chain, leading to higher prices at the pump. For now, drivers should expect pump prices to be relatively stable this week.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.17), Tallahassee ($2.14), Gainesville ($2.14)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($1.94), Orlando ($2.00), Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ($2.01)

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.184 $2.185 $2.195 $2.176 $2.749 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.058 $2.060 $2.081 $2.035 $2.607 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.001 $2.003 $2.012 $1.986 $2.629 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

