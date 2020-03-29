Inspiration

By Charles Towne

Recently at our 6am Thursday morning men’s prayer breakfast, (yeah, I know it’s early!) Pastor Barry asked, “what can we do to help our community?” And his question provoked my thought processes.

As I look at the world situation in light of the pandemic and note the widespread panic, it gives cause to wonder. I am reminded of John Bunyan’s classic work, Pilgrim’s Progress,

and think of sweet cream in it’s propensity to always rise to the top.

You may not be aware, but Bunyan wrote Pilgrim’s Progress while he was imprisoned in the Bedford Jail.

However, instead of bemoaning his fate, he perceived his imprisonment as an opportunity to serve God and man. And as a consequence, how many lives have been transformed?

As ridiculous as this idea might sound, maybe — for all the lives around the world that were touched by his experience — just maybe Bunyan’s Bedford Jail experience might be called a pandemic of opportunity!

Other prison experiences that we must consider are those of the Apostle Paul’s. How many of his life changing letters enclosed in the Bible were written while he was in chains?

Just perhaps, as strange as it might sound, this is a new way to look at the word, pandemic, not as a curse, but as an opportunity.

Never before in earth’s history has the opportunity presented itself for God’s people to spread the “good news of the gospel” as now. What opportunities for making a difference in other people’s lives do we have before us.

May we not sit on the sidelines, but like Bunyan and Paul turn this crises into a pandemic of love lived everyday.

Papa God, please open our eyes that we may see, and touch our tongues that we may speak words of hope and joy and love to a dying world. Praise You O Holy God, and help each and every one of your children be a great blessing to the world. In Jesus’ wonderful, and blessed name we ask it, Amen.

Charles Towne is first and foremost a Christian. An octogenarian, author, journalist, wildlife photographer, naturalist, caregiver, and survivor, his life has been and continues to be, a never-ending adventure filled with possibilities never imagined. He has adopted the philosophy that to Live fully, laugh uproariously, love passionately, and learn like there is no tomorrow, is a formula for a long and joy-filled life.