Inspiration

By Charles Towne

Part of the little boys credo: “There is nothing so lovely as a tree… when it falls!”

Trees are… ? Trees are what?

Well… some trees are tall. I mean, some trees are REALLY tall. Take Hyperion for instance. Hyperion is a giant coastal redwood tree. And, if you are wondering, Hyperion is pushing the 385 eighty foot mark.

I think you will agree that Hyperion is definitely tall, right?

Disclaimer: When I was a boy pup we kept the home fires burning by using wood as fuel – elm and oak mostly – so most of the trees we hacked down weren’t wasted, they ended up being burned in either the heating stove, or the cook stove. I sure do miss mama’s apple pies!

One time a lady told me that if she were to be reincarnated she wanted to come back as a butterfly. This didn’t surprise me all that much because butterflies are always flitting. I mean, they spend their entire lives flitting here and flitting there, as if that were their sole purpose in life, flitting. Yeah, that lady was definitely a flitterer. Looking pretty and flitting. But there has to be more to life then just flitting, right? I mean, that would be like coming back as a fruit fly, and what kind of life is that?

Me? I… if I believed in reincarnation… which I don’t… I would come back as a tree. But not just any old tree. Oh no! I would come back as a giant redwood! But there can’t be any little boy-kids around with axes in their grubby little paws.

When I was a boy, me and my buddies would go out into the woods and take turns climbing up into the tops of the trees, mostly thirty or forty foot tall elms, and then our friends would hack at the base of the tree until the tree – with the idiot still in the top – would creek and fall, and the tree would hit the ground with a thump! (It gives new meaning to the word “friends”, doesn’t it?) Then it would be somebody else’s turn to have fun!

Yeah, I know, it gives new meaning to the word “fun” too. But then, that’s just how it goes when part of a little boy’s credo!

Dear God, thanks so much for giving us guardian angels so that, in spite of occasional bruises, scrapes and gouges, we survive. For the most part. Unless I am terribly wrong, I have an idea our guardian angels enjoy our shenanigans almost as much as we do! Thanks for protecting us Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen

Charles Towne is first and foremost a Christian. An octogenarian, author, journalist, wildlife photographer, naturalist, caregiver, and survivor, his life has been and continues to be, a never-ending adventure filled with possibilities never imagined. He has adopted the philosophy that to Live fully, laugh uproariously, love passionately, and learn like there is no tomorrow, is a formula for a long and joy-filled life.