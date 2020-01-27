From Let’s Talk About it with Rod Love and Greg Jackson
This somber Monday on LET’S TALK ABOUT IT with Rod Love and Greg Jackson, the “Dynamic Duo” will reflect on the life and time of NBA Superstar Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash this Sunday. The Duo will welcome open discussions about the trials and tribulations of setting goals and the painstaking perseverance needed to succeed.
Join the open mic on Let’s Talk About It, regarding the tremendous success of the National Football League’s Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium, presented by Verizon, with support by Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports, Florida Citrus Sports, City of Orlando & Orange County Government. While this was a great football weekend, the Dynamic Duo of Love and Jackson, continue to call balls and strikes and if you ever wondered why certain segments of the communities may not report violent crimes or openly assist law enforcement, the courts or the state attorney office’s, tune into Let’s Talk About It to hear why.
Let’s Talk Nation will also hear what “Nicole Knows”, these and other topics are discussed by two of the most influential voices in Central Florida on the top-rated Monday Night radio talk show — LET’S TALK ABOUT IT!
Join Rod Love, Greg Jackson and the entire Let’s Talk Nation on LET’S TALK ABOUT IT, every Monday from 7:00pm to 8:00pm on 1680am WOKB, online at www.wokbradio.com, on Facebook @letstalknationusa or call-in to 407-894-1680. LET’S TALK ABOUT IT is the can’t miss radio show that will blow your mind!
*****
Hosts Rod Love and Greg Jackson are well-known figures in Apopka. Love is a local businessman, was the co-chair of the Apopka Task Force against Violence, and was formerly the Orange County District 2 Commissioner. Jackson is a local attorney that ran for the Florida Legislature in 2016 for District 45, which includes a part of Apopka.
The show airs on WOKB 1680AM on Mondays from 7-8 PM. You may also stream it online here.
Let’s Talk About It describes itself as a show in search of results-oriented solutions. It tackles important subjects such as crime in urban communities, jobs, business growth, relationship with the police, transitioning from a mom and pop proprietorship to mom and pop incorporation and a whole lot of other action initiatives that affect the quality of life of individuals and families are the major focus. Its goal is to develop an understanding of the everyday needs and issues of people and assist in empowering them with the necessary information or motivation towards addressing such needs, all with the support of professionals or experts who will be the show’s guests.
Let’s Talk About It has an interactive style of information sharing that is both entertaining and educational. It acts as a vehicle for civic and faith-based organizations, small businesses and everyday citizens to be able to work together to foster a progressive development of communities’ interactivity with one another.
To join the conversation tonight, call Let’s Talk About It at 407-894-1680.