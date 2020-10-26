Focus on Safety
From Lake Apopka Natural Gas District
Damages to gas pipelines are most often caused by people doing excavation, digging, grading or other earth-disturbing work. But, whether you are planning to build a major development or just landscape your yard make sure you dig smart. Smart digging means knowing where utility lines are buried BEFORE you dig in order to protect yourself from injury and prevent damage to underground utility lines.
One easy call to 811 starts the process of getting underground utility lines marked for FREE. Before installing landscaping, fencing or a mailbox, put down the shovel, pick up the phone and call 811!
Utility Flag Colors:
|Red
|Electric power lines, cables, conduit and lighting cables
|Yellow
|Gas, oil, steam, petroleum or gaseous materials
|Orange
|Communications, alarm or signal lines cables or conduit
|Blue
|Potable water lines
|Purple
|Reclaimed water, irrigation and slurry lines
|Green
|Sewer lines
|White
|Proposed excavation
|Pink
|Temporary survey markings
Signs of Natural Gas:
|These flags are put in the ground to locate our gas line for other requesting companies. Please do not pull them up until the other utility has finished working in that area.
|Where flags are not able to be put in the ground, markings are painted on the pavement to locate the gas lines for the utilities.
|These vent tubes are connected to a casing pipe, used for an underground road crossing.
|Test station, used to help locate our underground piping. If you see one damaged, please call us ASAP to have it repaired.
|Residential gas meter
|Industrial gas meter