From Lake Apopka Natural Gas District

Damages to gas pipelines are most often caused by people doing excavation, digging, grading or other earth-disturbing work. But, whether you are planning to build a major development or just landscape your yard make sure you dig smart. Smart digging means knowing where utility lines are buried BEFORE you dig in order to protect yourself from injury and prevent damage to underground utility lines.

One easy call to 811 starts the process of getting underground utility lines marked for FREE. Before installing landscaping, fencing or a mailbox, put down the shovel, pick up the phone and call 811!

Utility Flag Colors:

Red Electric power lines, cables, conduit and lighting cables Yellow Gas, oil, steam, petroleum or gaseous materials Orange Communications, alarm or signal lines cables or conduit Blue Potable water lines Purple Reclaimed water, irrigation and slurry lines Green Sewer lines White Proposed excavation Pink Temporary survey markings

Signs of Natural Gas: