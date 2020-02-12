7-Eleven invites Apopka residents to sip, snack and see what the new 7-Eleven® store at 2229 E Semoran Boulevard has to offer. A grand-opening celebration is planned for Wednesday, February 26, the day the store officially opens to the public. The fun and festivities will begin at 11 a.m. with fresh food sampling, free medium coffee, small Slurpees®, and Big Gulp® drinks, free ring donut, and $1 pizza slices. Radio station Power 95.3 will be on site from 1 – 3 p.m.

Neighborhood 7-Eleven stores are typically franchised by local entrepreneurs, who are members of the community in which they operate their stores. The February 26 open house gives Harjinder Singh an opportunity to meet and greet his new neighbors and customers. As part of the celebration, Singh’s will present a $711 Project A-Game® donation to Clay Springs Elementary School. Project A-Game is 7-Eleven stores’ youth outreach program promoting academics and athletics in local communities. There will also be a television raffle with the proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida.

Visitors will be invited to sign up for 7Rewards®, the 7-Eleven loyalty platform where customers can earn and redeem points on various in-store products upon checkout. For every six 7-Eleven beverages purchased – hot or cold, from small to large – served in a 7-Eleven cup, 7Rewards members earn a seventh free cup. To participate, customers must download and register in the 7-Eleven mobile app, available in the iTunes App Store or Google Play.

The store is home to 7-Eleven’s new beverage experience which allows customers to customize their daily morning coffee, or mid-afternoon fix, just the way they want it at a fraction of coffee house prices. No matter what’s in the cup, it’s priced by size, so customers can select 7-Eleven drip coffee, or they can choose from espresso-based options including lattes, cappuccinos, americanos (with extra shots of espresso) as well as iced options including iced coffee, cold brew and nitro cold brew topped off with a variety of milk, creamers, sweeteners and toppings.

When franchising with 7‑Eleven, business men and women become part of a brand that’s recognized around the world and consistently ranked as a top franchisor. With a business model built for success, entrepreneurs will not only be a part of a global brand but be equipped to run a successful business. To learn more, visit http://franchise.7-eleven.com/franchise/home.

WHAT: A weekday event with free food, fun, and festivities to celebrate the grand opening of the newest 7-Eleven store in Apopka

WHERE: 2229 E Semoran Boulevard Apopka, FL 32703

WHEN: Wednesday, February 26, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WHO: 7-Eleven Franchisee Harjinder Singh

SPECIAL ACTIVITIES: