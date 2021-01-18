By Allen Brown

Having improved air quality wherever you are is one of the most significant aspects to consider for your health. It is essential to understand how indoor air quality, whether good or bad, will affect your daily life and overall health. With the rising air pollution, it is crucial to breathe fresh, quality air to avoid nausea, asthma, respiratory infections, headaches, and allergies. Bad air can also negatively impact the cognitive performance and even productivity of a person. How do you raise the quality of air in your space? Here are some practical methods you can borrow.

1. Keep the area clean

Bad air is caused by the dirt and dust particles available in the space you are in. It is vital to keep the whole environment clean, which will help in improving air quality. The dirtier the place, the worse will be the air quality. It is important to vacuum all the rugs, carpets, and wash any floors, walls, and other dirty prone areas to improve air quality. Other necessary things you can do include cleaning the curtains, drapes, windows and having your desk free from clutter, including paperwork, books, cables, and other office stationeries. This practice will enable airflow in and out, leaving your space aerated with clean air.

2. Maintain your air filters

The HVAC plays a significant role in maintaining the best air quality in any place, either at home or in the workplace. However, the equipment cannot work at its best if you don’t maintain it and regularly change its filters. According to this blog, filterbuy.com/resources/air-filters-vs-air-purifiers/, it is crucial knowing whether you are using the filters or purifiers in your place and have them changed regularly to maintain better air quality. All these can be changed from one to twelve months, depending on the make and area. Any clogged or dusty filters will reduce the airflow and makes the pollutants jam the place leading to bad air quality.

3. Keep vents unblocked

You have probably seen air vents in your house, office, or any other place you visit. The vents enable smooth airflow in and out of the building, which helps maintain better air quality. What happens when you block these vents? If boxes, curtains, storage units, furniture, cables, or any other thing block the ducts, it means air won’t get in and out of the building quickly as required. This situation makes the place feel stuffy and can lead to respiratory infections if not solved on time. Ensure that the vents aren’t blocked, and if missing, you should create some to help improve the air quality.

4. Open windows

Windows play two significant roles: to let in light and also regulate air in any building. Besides using the HVACs and vents to control air in your space, you can open the windows to maximize this opportunity. The opening should depend on the weather and dramatically helps to circulate air within the place. It helps in bringing fresh air and flushing out already used stale air. If the home has no windows, it is essential to find ways to create some, and this will depend on the building size and the number of people involved. The larger space and the more people in the area, the more you will require the windows to effectively regulate the inside air.

5. Dispose of garbage and store food well

Most people have the habit of keeping trash in their homes until the situation becomes unbearable. Overstayed garbage attracts insects, generates the worst odors, and destroys the air quality. It is essential to regularly dispose of the trash and clean the garbage containers to avoid the awful smell. Besides this, you should also clean your refrigerator, cookers and any other thing which handles food. Dispose of any bad food and clean the dining area immediately after use. It would help dry off any leaks of water, tea, or coffee on furniture and floors to avoid mildew and mold growth, which negatively impacts the air quality.

6. Grow plants, take care of them

Your environment should be conducive for you to have better air quality in any building. One way of improving the surroundings is by planting trees, which helps regulate the air from outside. Ensure these plants are recommended to be near buildings and must be taken care of, including watering and pruning them to remove dead branches. It would help to regularly clean the area to avoid rotting of fallen leaves and growing molds.

There are many approved ways you can improve the air quality of any space. It is crucial to conduct some tests to determine air quality and develop the right measures. The tests measure humidity, ventilation, airflow, water damage, leaks, and other factors. Put these tips into fair use, and you will improve the air quality.