So, you’ve passed your driving test and it’s time for you to drive alone. These first few days and weeks of solo driving can be very daunting for new drivers. The roads can seem far scarier when you are driving without the support of your driving instructor. While it is only natural to feel a little out of place and worried about your first drives, we’re here to help you ease those worries. In this article, we have given you 6 of the most practical and useful tips that every new driver can use to stay safe and feel more confident on the roads.

Be Aware Of Others

The first and arguably most important tip for a new driver is the ability to be aware of other drivers on the road. Now that you are out on the road by yourself, it is important to be able to observe and anticipate what others are doing. Other drivers, like long-haul truck drivers, may be tired or lacking in concentration which can lead to serious accidents. If you are aware of what they appear to be doing you can avoid having nasty collisions with big vehicles. Obviously, if an accident does occur you may need to call a Pasadena truck accident attorney who can help you work through the fallout from an accident. Be aware and observant in the hope of avoiding any mistakes or mishaps from other drivers.

Don’t Text And Drive

This is obvious. Texting, or using your phone for any reason, is a serious distraction from driving. Any distraction leaves you more susceptible to making mistakes or missing hazards. Texting itself is a huge risk as it takes your eyes away from the road for a prolonged period of time, while taking one of your hands off of the wheel. A huge proportion of accidents on US roads are caused by distracted drivers, so make sure you do not use your phone and keep those eyes on the road.

No Alcohol!

It can be very tempting as a new driver to use your freedom to visit bars, restaurants, or pubs. Then, as your judgment becomes clouded, you may think you are safe to drive home. You are never safe to drive after drinking. Alcohol slows reaction times, changes your vision, and can cause extreme tiredness. Driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offense and leads to thousands of accidents and deaths on the roads every year.

Stick To Speed Limits

Speed limits are there for a reason. They have been calculated to give you and your fellow drivers the least possible risk on any particular road. Driving above the speed limit causes extra danger to yourself, your passengers, other drivers, and pedestrians. For example, did you know that if you hit a pedestrian at 35mph you are twice as likely to kill them as you would be traveling at 30mph? Stick to the speed limits and keep everyone safe.

Don’t Drive Tired

Driving tired has been shown to be just as dangerous as driving under the influence of alcohol. Tiredness is obviously dangerous as it hinders concentration and can even lead to you falling asleep at the wheel. At the first hint of serious tiredness, you should take a break from driving or stop completely for the day. On a long journey, plan to stop for 10 minutes or so every 2 hours to recharge.

Keep Your Distance

Finally, always remember to keep your distance from the car in front. Follow the two-second rule. You should always be two seconds minimum behind the next vehicle ahead of you. Use a landmark to test if you are following the rule correctly. As they pass a signpost, count two seconds and see if you have reached the same post. If you are under, drop back a little. This gives you ample time to react to what they do or hit the brakes in an emergency. Human reaction time isn’t as quick as you’d like when traveling at 65mph, the two-second gap will help give you more time to react.

Following these six simple tips will help you stay safe on the roads in your first months as a new driver. Once they become second nature, you will know you are driving in a safe manner and feel confident taking on long journeys alone. Always remember to be aware of your surroundings, other vehicles, and your own concentration levels. Drive safe and enjoy your journey.