By Allen Brown

It’s always on trend to be in shape, and being active can help you look and feel like your best self. That being said, it’s not always easy to muster the motivation required to be strict and regimented in your workout schedule. Sometimes it seems nearly impossible to get moving, work on improving yourself, and have fun at the same time. Do you want to know the sneaky advice that no one will tell you?

Picking up a sport is one of the most enjoyable ways to shake up your routine and have a good time. Making sure to carve out time in the great outdoors can be difficult as well, which is why taking up an outdoor sport is one of the best things you can do for yourself. It doesn’t matter if you have mild weather year-round, or if you live in a climate that treats its few warm months as a sacred affair – here are the 6 outdoor sports you simply must try this year.

Tennis

First on the list is a classic favorite and a game that can be played both one on one or in pairs. Not only does it fit the bill for sporty chic, but the game of tennis is also surprisingly cardio and heavy. It also does wonders for hand-eye coordination and balance. Plus, you can find a public (or private) court virtually anywhere. Grab your friends and all of your cutest athleisure, as long as you don’t mind actually sweating in it!

Basketball

If you’ve ever wanted an amazing way to improve dexterity and get your heart racing, basketball should be your new go-to game. Though you will need to find an outdoor court or invest in your own net for this one, the options are endless. Impressing your friends with your three-pointer might become one of your favorite pastimes. From just-for-fun shooting practice drills to intense full-court games in teams of 2, 3, or 5, this is a sport you need to pencil in.

Golf

Golf is a quintessential summer game. Indisputably one of the most relaxed on the list, this game is all about working on your swing, getting some sun, and enjoying some drinks and laughs with friends. Deceptively difficult, to really get great at golf you might want to look at picking up some quality clubs. Some of the top golf drivers on the market will give you the weight and impact you need to hit the green yards ahead of your friends. This will improve your performance and give you a better time playing on the green.

Soccer

There is a reason that soccer is one of the world’s most played games. With only the need for a ball and any kind of goal markers, it is a very mobile and easily accessible activity. Plus, soccer teams can be as small or large as you need them to be to accommodate for the skill and number of people playing. You may not be a Beckham-type right off the bat, but with a little practice, you could find that soccer is right up your alley. Get a little muddy and a lot happy by giving outdoor soccer a try this year.

Volleyball

Here’s a versatile option! Known for floor, grass, or sand variations volleyball can be played just about anywhere. If you set your mind to learning a new sport, you might just feel a spike in endorphins playing this net-centric game. A nice bonus – volleyball is played in a contained area, so you won’t need a crazy amount of space to enjoy. Plus, once you’ve mastered an overhand serve or a wicked jump spike, you may never want to stop playing.

Flag Football

Often written off for being an aggressive contact sport, football gets a bad rap. Thankfully, the invention of flag football has opened up possibilities for playing the sport with less chance of getting injured. This makes it a particularly fun and engaging game to try your hand at. With a little more strategy and familiarization of plays, flag football can be fun for an entire family or friend group. Also, a football game has a definite “special event” feeling that can brighten up the darkest of days. Toss that pigskin!

Once you know what options are available to you, it’s easy to get quickly enamored with the concept of outdoor sports. There aren’t many downsides, apart from the occasional rainy day! Enjoying fresh air while getting quality exercise, and perhaps some much appreciated time with friends, is what outdoor sport is all about. With so much choice, it can be overwhelming to narrow down your search and find an activity to tackle first. However, if you focus on the six sports covered above you may be in for your best year yet.