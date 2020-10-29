By Danielle Lachance

Making the decision to move somewhere new is a big choice. Florida is one of the most popular places to move to because of the great weather, scenic beaches, and bustling entertainment hubs. Whether you’re going into retirement or entering the workforce for the first time, Florida has a range of opportunities for just about every demographic. In fact, thousands of people move to and from Florida each month.

Florida offers a wealth of possibilities, but moving there isn’t always easy. Here are some of the best ways that you can make your move to Florida a little less complicated.

Consider your demographic

Florida is home to a lot of seniors. After all, the beaches and great weather make it a popular spot to age in place. If you’re a senior citizen and want to be around your peers, this is a great option. But if you’re looking to party on the weekends and don’t want to disturb your neighbors, you’ll want to consider a neighborhood that better suits your age range.

In reality, Florida is also a top destination for millennials looking to buy a home because of the low taxes and growing opportunities in its cities. There will likely be more young people than you think. Talk to your realtor about where the best neighborhoods are for families, young people, or older folks. They might just point you toward your ideal destination.

Location, location, location

Speaking of choosing the best spot, you should also consider the proximity of towns and stores. Florida doesn’t have the sprawling farmland that places like Idaho and Texas have, but there are more rural areas that can appeal to people who desire space. Whether you’re looking for a large plot of land or an urban home, there is real estate to suit a variety of tastes.

If you happen to suffer from any health issues, however, you might want to be located closer to a city. Even minor health conditions, like braces, can last you for 24 months in some cases. If you hate the thought of driving for a couple of hours to go for a check-up, you’ll want to consider a more urban area.

After all, some people can’t stand the thought of driving that far for something so small. Consider the health needs of yourself and your family before choosing your perfect home. If you crave regular entertainment at restaurants and malls, too, this is something to consider. Never doubt the importance of nearby amenities if you appreciate short drives.

Get a thorough home inspection performed

Once you’ve found a great home, you need to invest in an inspection before you buy. Like every area in the United States, there will always be a risk for mold issues, pest control problems, and even concerns over radon. In fact, as many as one in 15 American homes have radon levels at or above the EPA action level. On top of that, Florida experiences hurricane season every year in late summer and early fall. Watch out for signs of water damage and inspect the roof to make sure it doesn’t need an immediate replacement.

Your home inspection can also serve as an energy audit to make further improvements when you do buy your new home. Installing solar energy panels, for example, can save you a lot of money on your electric bill. Talk to your realtor if these are factors that mean a lot to you when you’re purchasing a new home.

What about insurance?

Did you know that as many as 55% of American adults don’t have a will or estate plan option? This might seem a little early to think about, but it’s one of the best times to consider your estate plan. After all, you’re already talking to a realtor, and if you’re using a lawyer to help land the deal, you might as well talk about this, too.

Investing in insurance and an estate plan will help you protect your assets — and your family — should anything go wrong. Insurance is key for Florida since hurricanes and floods can happen when you least expect them. Protecting your property and your family should be a top priority, especially when buying a home. Get two birds with one stone and get the hard stuff out of the way when buying a new Florida home.

Get help when you need it

If you’re moving your entire family down to the sunshine state, you don’t have to do it alone: why not rely on a moving company? These experts are ready to help keep your fragile goods safe. Streamlining the moving process is essential when you’re already stressed out about the countless other things you need to do. If you’ve got a lot of stuff, relying on a moving company can definitely help.

Moving to Florida is a great idea, whether you’re looking to settle down and start a family or enjoy retirement. Unfortunately, the moving process can mitigate some of your fun. Rely on these top tips to make the most of your move.