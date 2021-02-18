By Yancharra Bet

Going to bed earlier is healthier than watching a movie or even working till 3 a.m. But sometimes everyone has difficulties and goes to bed too late. These easy tips will help you sleep better and hopefully help you avoid having bad dreams.

Keep a Routine

No matter how much you have to do and work, you should go to bed and get up at the same time. It is much easier to finish everything planned in the morning and feel awake for the rest of the day than to go to bed late at night and feel like a zombie the next day.

What time should people go to bed and get up? Everyone will determine this for themselves. Some are active in the morning, while others are more awake in the evening, and there are some unique individuals who peak midday even. Modern times set aside, and based on our more natural biological rhythms, human beings would do well going to bed when the sun sets and getting up with sunrise. That was the reality back a couple hundred years ago, and long since forgotten since the invention of electric lamps.

Today, of course, everything has changed, but as a general rule, one should try to not go to bed later than 12 p.m., otherwise our biorhythms begin to be disrupted. Accordingly, we should also aim to get up at 7-8 a.m. It’s early, but gives you the eight hours needed sleep, and you’ll have plenty of time to work and play!

Find a Daily Motivation to Get up Easier in the Morning

For many people, 7 a.m. is early. But our ancestors got up at 6 a.m. and even 5 a.m., how are we any worse off? Creating an environment in which you are more “obligated” to get up in the morning can help. For example, schedule important things that must be done in the morning, such as appointments. And leave the evening for something more pleasant. By finding positive aspects for getting up and going in the morning, it will be a step toward feeling more comfortable with an earlier routine.

Use a Smart Alarm Clock

Modern technology is awesome! To avoid hating your alarm clock, use them. For starters, put on a beautiful melody that makes waking up feel good. Also, use smart alarm clocks. They know how to wake you up in the REM sleep phase, when it’s easiest to wake up.

Create the Right Conditions for Sleep

Often it’s not that you don’t get enough sleep, but rather your quality of sleep isn’t good due to uncomfortable conditions. Make sure your room is well-ventilated before going to sleep. A good flow of air will allow you to fall asleep easier, and perhaps even have more vivid dreams.

Choose a comfortable mattress and pillow, as well, but take caution on using a lot of blankets. The body should breathe rather than get overheated. It is also advisable to remove all excess lights or nightlights, and sources of noise, so that nothing interferes with going into the deep sleep phase.

Don’t Use Your Smartphone Before Bedtime

Do you like to read your news feed while getting ready for bed? Give up this bad habit; using a smartphone in the evening can postpone your sleep by 1-2 hours. Research has been done on the affect blue light can have on the production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for the regulation of sleep, and the delay it can cause to sleep. The latest advice is to set aside screen time – whether via the television, computer or your phone – at least 1-2 hours prior to sleep to net the best chance for falling and staying asleep.

Modern gadgets have night light modes that help reduce this blue light, but be careful as well of not overstimulating your brain before sleep with a lot of information. It’s not rest for the brain, but extra work it will take on to process, and keep you from falling asleep.