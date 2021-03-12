By Allen Brown

If you are planning to go ice climbing, there are a few things you are going to want to check on before you hit the hill. This is to ensure that your trip is as successful and safe as possible. If you are new to ice climbing, there are some tips that you should make sure that you follow. As you get better at the sport, a lot of these things will come naturally for you. Here are several simple tips for you to remember before you go ice climbing.

Make Sure Your Gear Works

The first thing you’ll want to do is check up on your gear to ensure that everything is working as it should. Try your boots on and make sure they fit well and that they are comfortable. Are they able to insulate you from the cold? Moving on from there, attach your crampons to your boots and see how they fit. They should be sharp enough that they can dig into ice and snow while you are climbing. Take the time to sharpen them up if you need to. If you are new to ice climbing, you should consider a dual-tip on the front end. The same goes for the ice axes that you are going to be bringing. Give them a nice sharpen and check on the grips as well. You don’t want to be climbing and lose your grip on your axes, especially at higher altitudes. Checking to make sure that the basic ice climbing gear works is the first simple tip to remember before you even head out to your location.

Assess: Do You Have The Energy?

Ice climbing can be incredibly exhausting, especially if you plan on doing it for a full day. Make sure that you have the energy when you wake up in the morning for the whole adventure. To help maintain your energy, bring some healthy food and water with you so you can refuel your energy stores while climbing. The more calories that you put into your system, the more energy that you will have during your climbs. If you aren’t feeling up to it when you wake up, maybe consider going the next day as you are going to need all the energy that you can get for climbing.

The Drive Up

While it’s important to think about everything on the ice climbing end of the sport, you also have to consider how you are going to get to your spot. As you will be most likely going in the winter, the roads you are driving on might be full of snow and ice. If you plan on doing any off-roading as well, you are looking at a whole new set of conditions. Making sure that your car is stocked up with all the essentials to handle the winter drive is key. This means having snow tires, and even chains on your tires if you plan on pushing things a little further. As the drives can be treacherous at times when heading to ice climbing locations, make sure that you have some food and warm clothing packed in your car.

Don’t Forget Safety Equipment

People often want to show off how cool they are by avoiding safety gear. When it comes to ice climbing this is not something that you should be doing at all. A helmet is one of the most important pieces of gear that you can have as it can protect you from falling ice or any disasters should you slip. Harnesses and cables will keep you strapped in as well as preventing any major falls. It can be easy to forget some harnesses, so make sure that you pack them all, and double check your list. Never head out ice climbing unless you have all the gear you need for the job.

The Right Clothing

Finally, make sure that you are properly dressed for the day. Ice climbing is a cold sport, especially when you get to higher elevations. Don’t just pick items because they look cool, pick items that you know are going to keep you warm and comfortable. Grab yourself a thick pair of socks and don’t be afraid to wear a pair of long johns underneath everything. Do what you need to do to stay warm as getting cold while ice climbing can have consequences.

These are the basics to keep in mind before you contemplate ice climbing. The sport is extremely fun, but you have to make sure that you are prepared both physically and mentally. Bring a friend along with you for extra safety, and to help make sure that you have everything you need. Once the day is over, you’ll be able to sit back and relax together with a nice drink and warm yourself up by a fire and tales to share of your adventure. So, where will you go ice climbing first?