Las Vegas is known for many different things. Gambling, of course, springs to mind, but there is a myriad of other delights on offer from shows to desert adventures. However, Las Vegas is also becoming more and more associated with amazing culinary experiences. Many of the world’s best chefs have opted to use Sin City as their headquarters; such is the renewed focus on fine dining in the city.

However, you do not need to splurge all your casino winnings on a meal, as fine dining does not always have to mean expensive dining. Below we have picked out five gems in Las Vegas to suit every type of food lover, including a few options for those on a budget:

The Ultimate Dining Experience – Joel Robuchon @ MGM Grand

If you are looking to eat in a Michelin star Las Vegas restaurant, then why not aim for the very best. Legendary chef Joel Robuchon passed away in 2018, but his legacy lives on as one of the world’s best restaurants bears his name. The restaurant Joel Robuchon is one of just 14 in the United States that have been awarded the ultra-elusive three Michelin stars. The tasting menu, which will cost upwards of $1,000 per couple, is designed to dazzle and delight. It’s expensive, but it is perhaps a once in a lifetime experience. What better way to spend your riches if you get lucky on the gaming tables?

Old Vegas Charm – Vic and Anthony’s Steakhouse @ Golden Nugget

Located in the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino, Vic and Anthony’s Steakhouse is one of the top options for both steak and seafood in the Downtown district. Tradition, experience and prime cuts are the selling points in a restaurant that feels a world away from the glitziness of Las Vegas. Guides might tell you to go to Gordon Ramsay Steak @ Paris Las Vegas for a prime cut as the Scot is another celebrity chef who has moved out to Las Vegas to run an empire, but our preference is for the authenticity of Vic and Anthony’s. It’s better value, too.

Brilliant on a Budget – Ping Pang Pong @ Gold Coast

Located about a mile from The Strip, the Gold Coast Hotel & Casino is one of the cheaper options in Las Vegas (rooms under $50 are available). Inside, however, is a diamond of a restaurant and a haven for travelers who want to keep costs down – Ping Pang Pong. It was voted one of America’s Top 10 Chinese restaurants, and you can eat like a king for under $20. Locals love this one too, and you’ll find all types of Asian delights on an affordable menu.

Laid Back Fun and Vegas’ Cheapest Steak – Village Pub & Café @ Ellis Island

If you thought Ping Pang Pong was cheap, then you’ll get your eyes opened at the Village Pub & Café. Located half a mile east off the Strip (not far from the Flamingo), Ellis Island is a good alternative option for gaming and some decent beers (there is a brewery on-site). The Village Pub & Café goes 24 hours, and it’s always full of revelers who have learned one of Vegas’ best-kept secrets. Ask your server for “The Best Deal in Las Vegas”, and they will bring you the famous fillet-cut top sirloin special for under $8. Perfect.

Iberian Decadence – The Bazaar by José Andres @ The Sahara

A vast menu with items ranging from starters under $10 to cuts of meat for a few hundred bucks, but the quality never lacks at yet another celebrity chef restaurant in Las Vegas. You could try the delicious wild boar rips ($18) or a sloppy joe ($12), or go all out with a Spanish suckling pig at $160 per quarter. Spanish dishes are the main event here, and that means a lot of pork. However, world-class steaks and seafood are also available. A superb restaurant that does not get too wrapped up in its own brilliance. If you can’t make it all the way to Nevada, Andres has another Bazaar restaurant in Miami.