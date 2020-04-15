From the Florida Department of Health Orange County Newsroom

To better serve residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County is partnering with Orange County Government and the City of Orlando to offer free, mobile testing sites throughout the county.

Starting Monday, April 20, 2020, the Florida Department of Health in Orange County (DOH-Orange) will offer free COVID-19 testing to Orange County, Florida residents. The sites are open during weekdays only.

No symptom criteria for testing, however, appointments are required and individuals must be 18 years and older. Testing activities will sustain as long as supplies last.

Residents can secure an appointment for testing by calling the DOH-Orange’s COVID-19 Call Center at 407-723-5004. The Call Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

Individuals can walk to the drive-through testing sites; however, they must have an official appointment provided by the Call Center. We ask individuals with an appointment to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before their scheduled time.

The drive-through testing sites were selected based on the close proximity to high impacted COVID-19 case numbers. In addition, the selection process included serving underserved areas and site-specific attributes such as public transportation access and traffic capacity.

Mobile Testing Dates and Locations:

Monday, April 20, 2020: Jay Blanchard Park, 2451 N. Dean Road, Orlando, 32817

Tuesday, April 21, 2020: South Econ Community Park, 3800 S. Econlockhatchee Trial, Orlando, 32829

Wednesday, April 22, 2020: Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando, 32805

Thursday, April 23, 2020: Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, 32808

Friday, April 24, 2020: West Orange Park, 150 Windermere Road, Winter Garden, 34787

About the Florida Department of Health

The department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote, and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county, and community efforts.