By Delicia Warren

Smoking cannabis affects everybody differently, and even two people who feel the high are unlikely to have the same experience. Some people will not feel much at all the first time they smoke weed, some may feel lightheaded and relaxed, and some may become completely ‘stoned’ and/or fall asleep. Your experience will depend on many factors, but it is always a good idea to be prepared by knowing as much about smoking cannabis as possible.

If you are about to try smoking weed for the first time, here are 5 important tips which should make the experience more enjoyable.

Hydrate beforehand

One of the most common side-effects of smoking cannabis is feeling that your mouth is dry. This is often referred to as cottonmouth and happens because the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) binds to cannabinoid receptors in our submandibular glands — the glands which produce saliva — and stops them from functioning temporarily. The feeling will wear off, but it is a good idea to drink water before you begin. You will probably only be smoking a small amount of weed on your first try, so don’t feel that you need to go overboard.

Choose your weed carefully

The first time you smoke weed, you should do so with caution. Start with a small amount and see how you react, and then you can gradually increase your intake over time. There are lots of different strains or types of weed which have different flavors and chemical composition. Cannabis contains over one hundred chemical compounds but the two which you should be aware of are CBD (cannabidiol), which is reported to relieve anxiety and pain, and THC, which brings the psychoactive high.

Do some research into the most popular weed strains to find the best option for your needs, as you do not want to jump straight into a strong version. If you are buying from a dispensary, they will be able to advise you on the best weed for your first time.

Consider your smoking tools

You can smoke cannabis in a joint (like a hand-rolled cigarette), a bong, a vape, blunt bowl, or another device like a desktop vaporizer. If you have a friend who smokes weed, it might be best to share a little of theirs or ask them to teach you how to roll a small joint. Remember, you will not feel the effects of the weed straight away as it can take minutes for it to make a difference, so take a few puffs and wait for a while before taking more. If you do not like the effect of the first few puffs, it is probably best not to carry on.

Plan your first smoke with others

Smoking cannabis for the first time can be an alarming experience as it is a mind-altering drug. You might lose consciousness, feel nauseated, hallucinate, or simply fall asleep. This is why it is important to schedule it for a time when you do not have anywhere to go or have to do anything in particular, and why you should have people with you. Smoking weed will alter your reflexes and perceptions, so do not drive or do anything that involves having a clear head and functionality. Your and others’ safety must be priority. You can talk about how you are feeling and stay grounded.

Be prepared for the comedown

When cannabis wears off you will probably feel very sleepy, which is why it is often best to smoke before you go to sleep at night. The next morning you may have a dry mouth, but drinking water before, during, and after should reduce this.