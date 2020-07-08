Traveling the world is an ideal way to expand your horizons and connect with new people and cultures. However, before you take off on your epic adventure, it is important that you are prepared for what may lie ahead.

Here are four things to do before setting off on your journey.

Prepare All Documents

Proper identification is a key component of travel. Without it, you will not get very far. In addition to your state-issued identification, you also need a passport if traveling across borders. If you plan on staying an extended amount of time at your destination, you may need to look into getting a visa. It is also a good idea to check all of your identification sources to verify that the expiration is well past the date that you plan to arrive back home. You will need to renew the passport if its expiration date is in the near future. Be sure to leave plenty of time to get all of this paperwork done.

Consider Currency

Do not step foot onto that plane without having a solid plan about how you plan to pay for your travel once you arrive at your destination. This is especially important when traveling internationally. Most places of business will accept a credit card, helping to eliminate costly ATM fees. You will also see the most favorable exchange rates by going this route. Be sure to read the fine print of your credit card so that you are not unexpectedly hit with foreign transaction fees. While credit is king when traveling, you should also always have a moderate amount of cash in the local currency on you for situations in which credit cards are not accepted.

Plan for the Worst

When it comes to travel, a good rule of thumb to follow is to prepare for the worst but hope for the best. The last thing that you want is to be stuck in a foreign land having lost your credit card and cash. You can help to guard against this potential disaster by making a plan to receive emergency money before you even leave the country. You can do this by appointing a loved one that is staying home to transfer money online should you run into a situation where you need quick cash.

Double Check Your Luggage

It can be a challenge when packing for an international trip. You want to balance packing enough that you are not left without essentials, but still traveling light enough to allow for spontaneity. A suitcase on wheels will make mobility easier. Making a packing checklist prior to your trip will help to guide your efforts. The night before you leave, be sure to check your list against what is in your luggage.

Following these four tips will ensure that you are set up to enjoy the adventure of a lifetime. You will sleep better during your travel if you know that you have adequately prepared to enjoy your trip.