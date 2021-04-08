By Allen Brown

It’s very important these days to find a reliable ecosystem that can hold all your customer data. Salesforce is one of the best sales platforms for business owners looking to rely on a software tool to handle their sales and marketing. It’s a platform that drives understanding of your customers as it gives you the ability to handle tour marketing, account management, customer service, and sales all in one place. There are many additional and scalable options offered by Salesforce as well.

If you want to find out the advantages of using the largest cloud platform in the world, we’ve got you covered. Here are four advantages to using Salesforce.

1. Ease of Use

Salesforce is known for its flexibility and ease of management. It’s very easy, even for small organizations, to implement administration changes without in-house IT knowledge. Plus, this platform gives you various options to educate yourself and learn more about its strategies and concepts. For example, new users can explore Trailheads, which is a learning program created by Salesforce to train new users until they reach an administrative level. These users can access various modules that are completed through a final exam. The more exams you pass, the more badges you will earn, which is a challenging and playful element. Users spend a considerable amount of time trying to figure out and complete these courses and exams. Nevertheless, they find it easy to manage the system through each level of their progress.

Completing these training sessions will give you more control over Salesforce and its various channels.

2. Many Options

When you use Salesforce, you don’t simply get to enjoy having a cloud-based system, you also get to explore all the creative third-party-developed applications that you can access through Salesforce’s AppExchange. These apps and plug-ins provide extra functionalities to users who wish to expand their online abilities. This is one of the greatest advantages compared to having to settle for integrated tooling from the same supplier that provides your ecosystem or platform. Users can find hundreds of apps on AppExchange that can support many types of business processes such as finance, sales, recruitment, and marketing.

The apps found on this virtual store are all developed by experts who excel in their fields. Originally, AppExchange was designed to meet the users’ needs and demands with all the integrated features and tools that can exist on one platform. So it was only possible through outsourcing third-party extensions, plug-ins, and apps that can add functionality to the Salesforce platform.

3. Flexibility

Flexibility is only one of the few features of Salesforce but it’s the most prominent. Salesforce’s high degree of adaptability is one of its most powerful and unique selling points or USPs. You can easily find the tools you need in Salesforce according to your own business goals and at any time you find convenient. Users have reported that the platform is very easy to use and offers great flexibility in terms of leveling up and learning new strategies at each individual’s personal pace, thanks to the system’s non-existent restrictions in terms of workflows, layouts, and processes. Compared to other ecosystems with relevant restrictions, there’s a lot more flexibility to reach your goals one at a time using Salesforce’s platform for your customer relationships and sales.

What speeds up the process is the system’s ease of use and scalable management. It makes it faster for users to adapt to the system.

4. Increasing Team Collaboration

One of Salesforce’s amazing benefits is that it gives you an easier ability to communicate with other members of your staff. Many features simplify chatting and texting between working employees for faster operations. For example, there is the Chatter feature which provides a chatting platform between you and other individuals at work or in the market, such as your clients. This feature also enables you to select and add different staff members to opportunities or accounts that need immediate attention. Therefore, it helps you reach your workers on the spot and resolve customer-related issues swiftly. Not to mention how this process makes it easier for your staff to schedule their tasks on time and be available to more leads in order to finalize more sales. This, in turn, increases your team’s productivity and drives your revenue.

Salesforce is the largest cloud platform that hosts users all over the world, who want to scale their online trading and business opportunities. It offers millions of features that ensure the flexibility and scalability of every user’s experience. This is why it’s essential to educate yourself on all the basic concepts of this ecosystem before establishing your place on its platform. It will only help you pick up a faster pace of progress and catch you up with the competition.