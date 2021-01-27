By Matthew Stern

Since its launch in 2019, Disney Plus has become one of the most popular video streaming services in the world. There’s so much to watch on Disney Plus that you may not even be aware of all the titles available to you – or maybe you want to watch content that’s available in a country or region outside of your own. If you want to make the most of your viewing experience, follow the four tips below!

Search for Specific Titles or Collections

With a massive backlog of content, there’s only so much that can be shown on the home screen or recommended for you. If you want to watch something that you don’t see while scrolling, use the search and explore feature to get access to titles and collections you may have missed.

Use a VPN to View Geo-Blocked Content

If you want access to the content that’s available outside of Apopka and Orange County, use a VPN when you stream Disney Plus content. A VPN can change your location so that you can choose to watch Disney Plus from a server in a country or region outside of your own. Simply download a VPN app and connect to a server location of your choice before you log in.

Download Your Favorite Content

To be sure that you can watch your favorite content even when Wi-Fi or cellular data isn’t available, download the shows you love most so you can watch them whenever and wherever you want.

To download a show or movie, just look for the downward arrow icon on the title screen and click it. You can find all your downloaded content by clicking on the same downward arrow icon in the menu toolbar.

Request Content That isn’t Available

If there’s something you really want to watch but it isn’t available on Disney Plus, use the feedback section in the help center to request up to three titles at a time. Disney Plus may be able to add these to its library later.

Follow the four tips above to find all your favorite titles and make the most of your Disney Plus subscription.