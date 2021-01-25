From Central Florida Employment Council, a division of Christian HELP
Employers are waiting to meet YOU in person at the 20th Annual Mayor’s Job Fair, taking place this week, with over 40 businesses representing.
This annual event, in honor of Orange County Mayor Demings, will take place on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 12pm to 4pm. Rain or shine, this indoor event will be held at the Central Florida Fair Exposition Park located at 4603 West Colonial Dr., Orlando 32808.
JOB SEEKER REGISTRATION
If you previously registered as a job seeker with CFEC.org within the past year, then there is no need to re-register to attend our job fairs.
EMPLOYER REGISTRATION REQUEST
If you would like to have your company represented at the job fair, click the Employer Registration Request link above.
WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO BE PREPARED?
- ALL job seekers welcome!
- Facemasks, social distancing and temperature checks required
- FREE admission & parking
- Companies expected – see listing below
- No children admitted
- Professional dress REQUIRED & bring résumés
- Veterans are also encouraged to attend
- View Job Fair Tips for Job Seekers click here.
Job Fairs are a great way for you to network with key people in the employment community. Many career openings in various industries, as well as job seeker resources, will be on hand to assist you with your job search.
COMPANIES ATTENDING:
24-7 Intouch
ABM Industries-
Accelerated Skills Training Programs – Valencia
Baggage Airline Guest Services
Bluegreen Vacations-
Centaur Construction
CHAMPIONS Before & After School Programs-
Childcare Careers-
ChristianHELP Employment & Resource Center-
ClinCloud Clinical Research
Del-Air Heating-Air Conditioning-Appliances
Exploria Resorts
Florida United Methodist Children’s Home
HH Staffing Services-
Holler Classic Family of Dealerships
Home Improvement Solar
Industrial Pressure Works LLC – pressure washing
Liberty Staffing USA
Massey Services, Inc.
MV Transportation
Nautique Boat Company
Nova Southeastern University
Orange County Fire and Rescue-
Orange County Sheriff’s Office
Orlando Jobs
Orlando Police Department
PALMAS RESTAURANT GROUP-
Papa John’s Pizza -management & drivers
Platinum Elite Stays
Primerica Financial Services
QDOBA
Second Harvest Culinary Training Center
STRAC Institute – Veterans Assembled Electronics
Taylor Distributing Inc.- warehouse & delivery
The Jobs Partnership of Florida
The Mustard Seed of Central Florida
Transform Home Improvements-
U.S. Army Career Center-
University Of Phoenix
UP Orlando
USHEALTH Advisors
VR Services to Persons with Disabilities
Walmart Health Services-
Wyndham Destinations-
YMCA of Central Florida-
Listing subject to change, check back daily for more employers!
For job seeker questions or assistance with your job search, call the employment and resource center at 407-834-4022.