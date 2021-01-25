From Central Florida Employment Council, a division of Christian HELP

Employers are waiting to meet YOU in person at the 20th Annual Mayor’s Job Fair, taking place this week, with over 40 businesses representing.

This annual event, in honor of Orange County Mayor Demings, will take place on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 12pm to 4pm. Rain or shine, this indoor event will be held at the Central Florida Fair Exposition Park located at 4603 West Colonial Dr., Orlando 32808.



JOB SEEKER REGISTRATION

If you previously registered as a job seeker with CFEC.org within the past year, then there is no need to re-register to attend our job fairs.

EMPLOYER REGISTRATION REQUEST

If you would like to have your company represented at the job fair, click the Employer Registration Request link above.

WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO BE PREPARED?

ALL job seekers welcome!

Facemasks, social distancing and temperature checks required

FREE admission & parking

Companies expected – see listing below

No children admitted

Professional dress REQUIRED & bring résumés

Veterans are also encouraged to attend

View Job Fair Tips for Job Seekers click here.

Job Fairs are a great way for you to network with key people in the employment community. Many career openings in various industries, as well as job seeker resources, will be on hand to assist you with your job search.

COMPANIES ATTENDING:

24-7 Intouch

ABM Industries-

Accelerated Skills Training Programs – Valencia

Baggage Airline Guest Services

Bluegreen Vacations-

Centaur Construction

CHAMPIONS Before & After School Programs-

Childcare Careers-

ChristianHELP Employment & Resource Center-

ClinCloud Clinical Research

Del-Air Heating-Air Conditioning-Appliances

Exploria Resorts

Florida United Methodist Children’s Home

HH Staffing Services-

Holler Classic Family of Dealerships

Home Improvement Solar

Industrial Pressure Works LLC – pressure washing

Liberty Staffing USA

Massey Services, Inc.

MV Transportation

Nautique Boat Company

Nova Southeastern University

Orange County Fire and Rescue-

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Orlando Jobs

Orlando Police Department

PALMAS RESTAURANT GROUP-

Papa John’s Pizza -management & drivers

Platinum Elite Stays

Primerica Financial Services

QDOBA

Second Harvest Culinary Training Center

STRAC Institute – Veterans Assembled Electronics

Taylor Distributing Inc.- warehouse & delivery

The Jobs Partnership of Florida

The Mustard Seed of Central Florida

Transform Home Improvements-

U.S. Army Career Center-

University Of Phoenix

UP Orlando

USHEALTH Advisors

VR Services to Persons with Disabilities

Walmart Health Services-

Wyndham Destinations-

YMCA of Central Florida-

Listing subject to change, check back daily for more employers!

For job seeker questions or assistance with your job search, call the employment and resource center at 407-834-4022.