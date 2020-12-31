The stories that shaped the community in a year that will never be forgotten
By any measure, 2020 was a year that will live in infamy. The pandemic saw to it. But many other events shaped Apopka this year. Here are the biggest stories of 2020, published by The Apopka Voice in this most memorable of years:
COVID-19: It’s the story that shaped every other story in Apopka and around the world
Hope CommUnity Center and Chefs for America Orlando team up providing food to Apopka families
Two workers at an Apopka spice manufacturing facility die from COVID-19
The Farmworkers Association of Florida in Apopka, and Hope CommUnity Center hosted solidarity caravan for essential workers
Re-Opening Apopka: Restaurants taking different approaches to ‘Stage One’
While in Apopka, Governor announces more COVID-19 relief for property owners and renters
Politics – Two Apopka city commissioners are re-elected, one resigns, and a familar face returns to City Council
Breaking News: Alice Nolan resigns from Apopka City Commission
BREAKING NEWS: Velazquez returning to City Commission; defeats Baron in Seat #2 runoff
In the news: City government may have been virtual, but it was still making an impact on the residents of Apopka
Anonymous letter to City Council outlines alleged APD officers’ concerns over salary and merit pay
Anonymous no more: Apopka police officer makes case with Council, attorney puts brakes on negotiations
The details are fluid, but the plan is clear: Today Apopka marches for justice
History: The Museum of the Apopkans names historians and board members, and an Apopka icon dies
Apopka Historical Society making special presentation to City Council about local war heroes
Superlatives: Despite COVID-19, local residents stood out, and the city itself also received accolades
Community Health Centers are ‘Best and Brightest’ for the second straight year
Byrd distinguishes herself among statewide school board members
17-year-old Apopka resident signs contract with Orlando City SC
Apopka makes top 50 in Florida as most budget-friendly for renters
Apopka-based insurance agent named among insurer’s Best in the Nation
Apopka ranked as a ‘fastest growing city that is still affordable for homebuyers’