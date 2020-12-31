The stories that shaped the community in a year that will never be forgotten

By any measure, 2020 was a year that will live in infamy. The pandemic saw to it. But many other events shaped Apopka this year. Here are the biggest stories of 2020, published by The Apopka Voice in this most memorable of years:

COVID-19: It’s the story that shaped every other story in Apopka and around the world

Politics – Two Apopka city commissioners are re-elected, one resigns, and a familar face returns to City Council

In the news: City government may have been virtual, but it was still making an impact on the residents of Apopka

History: The Museum of the Apopkans names historians and board members, and an Apopka icon dies

Superlatives: Despite COVID-19, local residents stood out, and the city itself also received accolades