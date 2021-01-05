From AAA

Florida gas prices are off to their lowest start to a new year since 2019. The state average is currently $2.19 per gallon. Last year began with drivers paying nearly $2.50 per gallon. In 2019, drivers started the year paying around $2.16.

“Florida drivers saw big swings at the pump last year, primarily because the pandemic caused lower fuel demand both nationwide and around the globe,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Florida’s highest daily average price in 2020 was $2.56 per gallon. That was 24 cents per gallon less than the highest price in 2019.

Florida’s lowest daily average price in 2020 was $2.176 per gallon. That was 36 cents per gallon less than the lowest price in 2019.

Gas prices for the entire year of 2020 averaged $2.11 per gallon. That’s the lowest annual average price in 16 years. The annual average price in recent years was $2.49 in 2019, $2.65 in 2018, and $2.37 in 2017.

“Although the fuel market remains optimistic about the long term recovery of fuel demand, thanks to the coronavirus vaccine; the short term future of prices at the pump will likely continue to be hampered by reports of rising cases of Covid-19,” Jenkins continued.

Florida gas prices have hovered around $2.20 per gallon for the past 20 days. Crude oil prices have held steady during that same period. The state average price for gasoline is 4 cents more than a month ago, yet 31 cents less than this time last year.

Current Apopka Gas Prices

Lowest Gas Prices in Apopka Price Station Address City Time 2.040 Sam’s Club 1500 S Orange Blossom Tr Apopka Jan 4, 3:40 PM 2.150

Cash BP 2115 S ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL Apopka Jan 4, 2:10 PM 2.150 Walmart Neighborhood Market 806 Balmy Beach Dr Apopka Jan 4, 10:51 AM 2.170 7-Eleven 3830 E Semoran Blvd Apopka Jan 4, 1:20 PM 2.170 Shell 1500 N Wekiwa Springs Rd Apopka Jan 4, 1:16 PM 2.170

Cash Marathon 1305 W Orange Blossom Trl Apopka Jan 4, 12:17 PM 2.170 Mobil 2229 E Semoran Blvd Apopka Jan 4, 12:04 PM 2.170 7-Eleven 1117 E Semoran Blvd Apopka Jan 3, 7:39 PM 2.170 RaceTrac 700 S Orange Blossom Trl Apopka Jan 3, 7:39 PM 2.190 BP 2685 E SEMORAN BLVD Apopka Jan 4, 10:05 AM

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.32), Fort Lauderdale ($2.22), Port St. Lucie ($2.22)

Least expensive metro markets – Punta Gorda ($2.13), Jacksonville ($2.15), Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice ($2.16)

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $2.256 $2.255 $2.253 $2.164 $2.585 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.194 $2.194 $2.195 $2.156 $2.496 $4.08 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.103 $2.103 $2.088 $1.992 $2.452 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.