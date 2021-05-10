See below for details on the new or extended tax free weeks, and examples of items that can be purchased without paying taxes

Before adjourning their 60-day session last week, Florida lawmakers approved a $196 million tax relief package that includes a third week-long tax holiday and new tax credits and exemptions for hiring interns, charitable contributions, cleaning contaminated sites and purchasing items that assist in independent living.

House Bill 7061, assembled by the House Ways & Means Committee, was unanimously approved by the Senate, subsequently endorsed by the House in a 117-1 tally and sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk. Rep. Omari Hardy, D-Lake Worth, was the only dissenter.

“This legislation provides tax relief for families purchasing supplies for the new school year, which will be great help for those returning to in-person learning, and also provides savings for computers and other supplies that would be helpful for remote learning,” said Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby. “We also further incentivize affordable housing opportunities by expanding the property tax exemption for property owners who have a long-standing commitment to maintaining their units as affordable housing properties.”

HB 7061, which incorporates measures initially filed as stand-alone bills, does not include the estimated $1 billion tax cut Florida businesses can anticipate with the adoption of Senate Bill 50, which requires online retailers collect and remit state sales taxes.

Under SB 50, which DeSantis has signed, beginning July 1 increased sales tax revenues will be directed into the state’s Unemployment Compensation Trust Fund to keep unemployment taxes from going up after the state’s unemployment tax rate that businesses pay jumped from $7 per employee last year to $49 this year.

Once the unemployment fund is restored to $4 billion, SB 50 stipulates the increased sales tax revenues are to be used to lower the unique-to-Florida business rental tax on commercial leases from 5.5 to 2 percent.

HB 7061’s tax relief measures are about double the package lawmakers approved last year amid the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among notable components: